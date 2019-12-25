President Trump and First Lady thank troops in Christmas message

WASHINGTON – In a Christmas Day message Wednesday, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump with “peace, love and happiness” for Americans and express optimism for 2020.

The first couple deliver the message in a video posted to the first lady’s Twitter account.

“The president and I want to wish each and every American a very Merry Christmas,” she says in the video while seated next to Trump. Both are clad in holiday red.

The president notes that Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and gives thanks to “millions of Americans who come together to care for others with compassion and bring the warmth and bliss of this holiday season to our family, our friends, our neighbors and to those in need.”

Wishing you all a very #MerryChristmas! May your day be filled with peace, love and happiness! pic.twitter.com/yE6Vejihfo — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2019

“As we gather with loved ones this holiday, Americans across this land are grateful for all the men and women in uniform who keep us safe — our military, our police and everyone in law enforcement,” the first lady adds.

The video includes clips of American Red Cross volunteers, uniformed military personnel and police officers, White House Christmas decorations and other images.

Christmas 2019: White House Preparations

First Lady Melania Trump receives the White House Christmas Tree Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the North Portico of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The White House Christmas Tree is installed in the Blue Room of the White House Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, after being received by First Lady Melania Trump at the North Portico. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Volunteers prepare decorations for the Green Room of the White House Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in preparation for the upcoming Christmas season at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

A White House staff member vacuums as volunteers decorate the Christmas tree in the West Wing Lobby of the White House Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in preparation for the upcoming Christmas season. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Volunteers decorate the East Room of the White House Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in preparation for the upcoming Christmas season at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

White House pastry chefs prepare cookies for the Christmas season Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in the Kitchen of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Sarah Tanenbaum, White House Pastry Cook, and a member of the White House Pastry Team paint chocolate trees that will surround the gingerbread house Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in the Kitchen of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

White House pastry chefs prepare the gingerbread house Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in the China Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

A White House staff member paints details on the advent calendar Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in the floral office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

An HGTV film crew documents Susan “Susie” Morrison, White House Executive Pastry Chef, and Carlo Figarella, White House Assistant Pastry Chef, as they transport the gingerbread house along the Center Hall of the White House Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, en route to the State Dining Room. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Carlo Figarella, White House Assistant Pastry Chef, decorates the gingerbread house Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in the State Dining Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The gingerbread house is seen in the State Dining Room of the White House Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

White House staff members and volunteers decorate the China Room of the White House Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in preparation of the Christmas season. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

White House staff members decorate the China Room of the White House Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in preparation of the Christmas season. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Hedieh Ghaffarian, the White House Chief Floral Designer, prepares Christmas wreaths and floral arrangements Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in the floral shop of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Becky Larimer, a White House Calligrapher, paints a Christmas banner in the East Wing of the White House Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, that will be displayed in the Bookseller’s Room during the Christmas season. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

A volunteer decorates a Christmas garland in the Cross Hall of the White House Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in preparation for the upcoming Christmas season. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Volunteers decorate the Christmas trees in the Grand Foyer of the White House Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in preparation for the upcoming Christmas season. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Christmas wreaths are installed on the exterior windows of the White House Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in preparation of the upcoming Christmas season.(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

A Christmas garland is installed on a lamp post on West Executive Avenue of the White House Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in preparation of the upcoming Christmas season. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)





Volunteers decorating the White House for the Christmas season pose for a photo on the steps of the North Portico of the White House Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

First Lady Melania Trump reviews the Christmas decorations Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in the Cross Hall of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

First Lady Melania Trump looks at a rose garland in the State Dining Room of the White House Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the Christmas decorations. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)





The East Colonnade of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The Cross Hall of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The Grand Foyer of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The East Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The State Dining Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The Red Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Tabletop Christmas trees made from Presidential and vintage decks of cards decorate the Red Room of the White House Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The Green Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The Green Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The China Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The Vermeil Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look on as Rabbi Moshe Moskowitz lights the Menorah during a Hanukkah Reception Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Rabbi Binyomin Steinmetz and White House chefs transform the White House Kitchen into a Kosher kitchen Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in preparation for Wednesdays Hanukkah Receptions at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Children participate in Christmas crafts during a Childrens Reception hosted by President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Children participate in Christmas crafts during a Childrens Reception hosted by President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

First Lady Melania Trump, joined by President Donald J. Trump, lights the 2019 National Christmas Tree during the 97th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence applaud guests attending the Congressional Ball Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the Grand Foyer of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose for a photo with a guest attending the Congressional Ball Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the Grand Foyer of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The First Familys official Christmas ornament decorates a Christmas tree in the Booksellers Room of the White House Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

