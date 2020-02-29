BUSINESS

Farhan Hanif, Chairman Crown Group express views on the scope of Electric Vehicles in Pakistan

Muhammad Saleem 1 hour ago
An event of hope for the betterment of the nation. Chairman Crown Group, Mr. M. Farhan Hanif expressing his views on the scope of Electric Vehicles in Pakistan and urging the government of Pakistan to implement an EV policy which would aide the proposition of economical Electric Vehicles for everyone. The press conference was held at Crown Industrial Park, Port Qasim, and was accompanied by the advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Mr. Malik Amin. He added his own agreement to the subject matter and assured beneficial and positive thoughts on the infrastructure planned by Crown Group. A comprehensive demonstration of all Electric Vehicles was done with the advisor testing the vehicles himself shows how well the group has planned the course of this elementary cause.

