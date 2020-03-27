BUSINESS

Engro Fertilizers leads the community from risk posed by Corona virus (COVID-19)

KARACHI – Engro Fertilizers is leading a fumigation and disinfection drive with the district authorities in Daharki town and surrounding areas.

Under this initiative launched last week, the Company has cleaned and disinfected public places such as Tehsil hospital, railway station, bus stand, residential areas and markets. Further, Engro Fertilizers has also installed 40 handwash points with awareness banners in different public areas.

To create community awareness about precautionary measures against COVID-19, the Company has also launched an FM radio campaign in Ghotki. Mobile announcements are also being made through rickshaws, while more than 5000 brochures have been distributed in the community to promote improved health and hygiene.

According to Aamir Aslam, General Manager Administration Engro Fertilizers Daharki Plant, “Engro has always played its part for the welfare of Daharki community. As a caring and responsible company, we have taken this initiative to promote hygiene and sanitation in the town so that the community can be protected against the Corona virus”.

The disinfectant spray and community awareness drive is expected to be continued over the next few days.

