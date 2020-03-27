Ishtiaq Baig express concern over extension of physical remand of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman

KARACHI – Mirza Ishtiaq Baig President PML-N Business Forum, former Vice President FPCCI & leading columnist has expressed his concern over extension of 14 days physical remand of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman Editor-in-Chief Jang/GEO by Lahore Accountability Court.

He said that keeping in view corona virus worsened outbreak, Islamabad High Court has ordered to release over 408 prisoners. However keeping Mir Shakil behind bars and extending his physical remand by NAB Court are contradictory and putting Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman life in danger.

He asked government to release head of the biggest media group immediately as a good will gesture, as the war against corona & economic challenges can only be win by having mutual harmony and solidarity with the media.

