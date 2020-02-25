HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Ehsaas Amdan program being launched in 375 UCs: Dr. Sania

News Desk 9 hours ago
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Dr. Sania Nishtar has said that selection of beneficiaries under ‘Ehsaas programme’ would be made in a transparent manner.

Talking to a private news channel, she said transparency is the top most priority of PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Sania Nishtar also invited researchers and private institutions to come forward and collaborate with the government for uplift of the poor and marginalized segments of society.

She expressed the hope that the Ehsaas programme would bring the deserving segments of society out of the poverty trap soon.

About Ehsaas Amdan programme, the Special Assistant said the programme is being launched in 375 union councils of 23 poorest districts of all the four provinces of the country and women are focus of the programme.

News Desk

