EFU Life Assurance wins CSR Award 2020

KARACHI – EFU Life Assurance Limited, the leading private life insurance provider in the country, has been conferred with the ‘CSR Award 2020’ in the category of ‘Social Impact’ at the 9th Corporate Social Responsibility Awards, organized by The Professionals Network and Ethical Business Update (EBU).

Ms. Evelyn D. Abrogena, Head of CSR, EFU Life Assurance Ltd., received the award on behalf of the Company. The awards recognize the Company’s efforts towards social development and sustainability initiatives in the country.

EFU Life has been at the forefront of promoting and contributing to the causes of healthcare, education, and the environment and believes in playing a pivotal role in building a positive relationship with the society in which it operates.

EFU Life has joined hands with numerous renowned non-governmental organizations for a better and prosperous Pakistan.

EFU Life Assurance

EFU Life originally Eastern Federal Union Insurance Company Limited, is a Pakistan-based life insurance company. It was the first insurance company in India founded in (1932) owned by the Muslimsbased in Calcutta. After the partition of India, the company moved to Pakistan and operated in East and West Pakistan. The company ceased to exist in East Pakistan after it became Bangladesh. Pakistan subsequently reorganized the company to EFU Life Ltd.

The company officially started as a general insurance company. In 1936, the life business of the company started with a paid-for business of about Rs. 5.0 million. By 1946 the company started to move ahead steadily but the major upheaval of the century had occurred, in which Muslims all over the sub-continent sustained immense loss, both of life and property after the creation of Pakistan

The EFU management transferred its registered office to Chittagong, East Pakistan before partition. The company completed a new Life Business of Rs. 4.5 million by 1947 and during 1948 transacted a total business of Rs. 13.9 million

