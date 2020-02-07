BUSINESS

IMF conditions should be relaxed to avoid failure of agreement: Mian Zahid Hussain

Posted on Author Press Release Comment(0)

KARACHI – President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said IMF harsh conditions should not be allowed to become a threat to the economy.

IMF program has reduced current account deficit and strengthened forex reserves to some extent but it has compromised growth rate, production, businesses, and employment while runaway inflation has affected almost everyone, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that reports regarding insistence by IMF to increase taxes are disturbing. If increasing taxes has become necessary, the government should target sectors which are not paying taxes since the last seventy years

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the growth rate has been reduced by over fifty percent to get six billion dollars from the lender resulting in massive bankruptcies and massive unemployment. 

The former minister noted that after the IMF deal, rupee saw record erosion in its value but it hasn’t helped to improve the exports as expected while the public debt rose to unsustainable levels. 

Moreover, the interest rates is not allowing business to run which must be noticed, he demanded. He said that the reason behind IMF’s strict stance is the failure of the successive governments to reform power sector and tax administration and sell companies inflicting heavy losses due to political considerations. 

Now these three sectors have become a major problem for the country wasting precious resources, he said, adding that all the losses of the power sector are being diverted to masses which has destabilised household budgets and added to woes of the industrial sector. 

He said that the IMF conditions must be revisited and relaxed otherwise, the government will find it increasingly difficult to abide by the agreement putting IMF’s targets at stake.

Press Release
https://theazb.com

Related Articles
BUSINESS

Rizwana Asif elected as President IWCCI

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Islamabad: Female entrepreneur Rizwana Asif has been elected unopposed as President of the Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI). Rizwana Asif has earlier served as Senior Vice President of the IWCCI and her dedication won her respect among the members of the chamber of commerce and led her to the highest slot in the […]
BUSINESS

Meeting of All Women Conveners of Standing Committees of FPCCI Held Today

Posted on Author Press Release

A Meeting of All Women Conveners of Standing Committees of FPCCI Was Held Today. 6th September 2019 via Video Link at FPCCI Head Office Karachi, FPCCI Regional Office Lahore, and FPCCI Capital Office Islamabad. Noor Ahmed Khan, Vice President FPCCI Chaired the Meeting From H. O Karachi. Also Seen in the Picture S. M. Muneer, […]
BUSINESS

HUBCO 330MW Thar Energy Limited reaches financial close

Posted on Author Press Release

The Government of Pakistan has notified the achievement of Financial Closing by Thar Energy Limited (TEL), a subsidiary of Pakistan’s largest Independent Power Producer, The Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco) [at a ceremony chaired by Federal Minister for Energy, Mr. Umar Ayub Khan in Islamabad].  Hubco incorporated TEL to set up a 330MW mine-mouth lignite-fired Power Plant, one […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.