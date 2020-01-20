Dr.Essa Laboratory share 20 Health tips to do in 2020 to all pakistanies in a short video message on this new year.

1 Take Healthy Diet- Healthy food for a wealthy mood

A Health tips healthy diet is essential for good health and nutrition. It protects you against many chronic noncommunicable diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Eating a variety of foods and consuming less salt, sugars and saturated and industrially-produced trans-fats, are essential for healthy diet.

2 Add 5 colors to your food – Be smart, Eat Smart

It might sound silly, but there’s science behind the concept of eating every colour on the spectrum. Plants derive their colours from the phytochemicals they contain. Phytochemicals, also referred to as phytonutrients, are nutrients produced by plants to help keep itself, and you, healthy.

3 Drink plenty of water- Make every drop of water count

Most of us take the water we use every day for granted. We turn on the tap and as long as plenty of clean, clear water flows from the faucet, we do not give water much thought. Despite the ttle consideration we give it, water is probably our most precious resource.

Think of all the various ways water is used around the home. We use water for bathing, cleaning, cooking, drinking, flushing, washing the car and keeping the garden green.its good Health tips As you can see, water is very important in our everyday lives. Today we use more water than ever before.

4 Exercise Regularly – Get fit, dont quit

Exercise benefits every part of the body, including the mind. Exercising causes the body to make chemicals that can help a person to feel good. Exercise can help people sleep better. Health tips can also help some people who have mild depression and low self-esteem. Plus, exercise can give people a real sense of accomplishment and pride at having achieved a certain goal , like beating an old time in the 100-meter dash.

Exercise can help you look better. People who exercise burn more calories and look more toned than those who don’t. In fact, exercise can help keep your body at a healthy weight.

5- Avoid Taking stress- Give your stress wings & let it fly away

We all have stress ,at work, at home, and on the road. Sometimes we can feel especially stressed because of a bad interaction with someone, too much work, or everyday hassles like getting stuck in traffic.

Negative stress can keep you from feeling and performing your best , mentally, physically and emotionally. But no one’s life is completely stress-free. It’s important to know how to manage the stress in your life. Try simple techniques for dealing with it.

6 Take Cholestrol free diet – A Healthy Heart Keeps you strong

in this Health tips Your body needs some cholesterol to work properly. But if you have too much in your blood, it can stick to the walls of your arteries and narrow or even block them.

This puts you at risk for coronary artery disease and other heart diseases.

7 Avoid carbonated Drinks- Think Before you Drink

drinking several sodas a day is a fierce habit. You know drinking soda is a habit when you find yourself going to the grocery store at 10 p.m. because your refrigerator is tapped out, or you feel like having a tantrum when the drive-through attendant tells you the soda machine is broken. If the idea of drinking one token soda a day is unfathomable, you just might have a serious soda habit.

8 Avoid Junk Food – Be Strict Enough to skip junk food

Most people now know that eating junk food is unhealthy and can have bad health effects. But, what people are not aware of is that they continue to be addicted to unhealthy snacks and junk food in one way or the other. While most people try to avoid the obvious high cholesterol, cheesy, high carbs foods like pizzas, burgers, and donuts, what they don’t realize is that they are consuming some form of junk food during the day. Junk foods cause weight gain, obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, liver dysfunction, and other cardiovascular and kidney-related disorders.

9 Stop Smookikng – Put it out before it put you out

Smoking is one of the leading causes of preventable death wordwide, but quitting can be daunting.

Many fear it will take a long time to see improvements in health Tips and well-being, but the timeline for seeing real benefits is faster than most people realize.

10 Wash Your hands Properly – Clean Hands, save your lives

As simple as it may seem, proper handwashing remains the most effective way of removing germs and harmful bacteria from our hands.

This prevents the spread of diseases and keeps your environment safe, fresh, and clean.

11 get Involved in sports activites- befor it increases your health risks

Playing sports is a generally a fantastic way to improve your fitness and health. Many of us may not feel at home pounding away on a treadmill or working up a sweat in the gym, but we’ll happily chase a ball around endlessly while playing a game of some sort.

For most people, taking part in sport will improve your general health and wellbeing. There are plenty of reasons why you should become involved in sport with reduced body fat, bone strengthening, improved stamina and flexibility being some of the reasons why you should take up a sport.

12 wakeup early in the morning- make your story wakeup early

People who wake up early tend to eat breakfast, while later risers are often rushing out the door and have to grab something convenient or they skip the meal altogether.

13 Eat Healthy Breakfast – Eat Healthy,Stay Healthy

Breakfast kick-starts your metabolism, helping you burn calories throughout the day. It also gives you the energy you need to get things done and helps you focus at work or at school. Those are just a few reasons why it’s the most important meal of the day.

Many studies have linked eating breakfast to good health, This Health tips including better memory and concentration, lower levels of “bad” LDL cholesterol, and lower chances of getting diabetes, heart disease, and being overweight.

14 Sleep 7-8 Hours – life is better when you sleep well

The healthy amount of sleep for the average adult is around seven to eight hours each night.

Researchers in the United Kingdom and Italy analyzed data from 16 separate studies conducted over 25 years, covering more than 1.3 million people and more than 100,000 deaths. They published their findings in a 2010 articleTrusted Source.

Those who generally slept for less than five to seven hours a night were 12 percent more likely to experience a premature death. People who slept more than eight or nine hours per night had an even higher risk — 30 percent.

15 take care of your hygiene- protect your health

Personal hygiene is how you care for your body. This practice includes bathing, washing your hands, brushing your teeth, and more.

Every day, you come into contact with millions of outside germs and viruses. They can linger on your body, and in some cases, they may make you sick. Personal hygiene practices can help you and the people around you prevent illnesses. They can also help you feel good about your appearance.

16 Include walk in your daily schedule- walk for a better health

Walking is arguably one of the best forms of exercise. It strengthens your cardiorespiratory system by getting your heart pumping, helps maintain your functional mobility and is possible to do just about anywhere without any specialized equipment.

Walking for 30 minutes a day, five days a week can help change your body and life. Benefits from incorporating walking into your daily routine include reduced risk of heart disease and diabetes, better mood, more energy, lower blood pressure and weight loss.

17 Get Motivated to Eat clean- Stay clean eat clean

Set small, measurable goals that will help you get to your overall large goal. For instance , Eat 5 servings of fruit and vegetables a day, incorporate leafy green veggies into 3 meals a day, drink at least 68 ounces of water daily, etc.

18 Straighten your posture- your posture now determines your portion letter

Be sure the back is aligned against the back of the office chair. Avoid slouching or leaning forward, especially when tired from sitting in the office chair for long periods For long term sitting, such as in an office chair, be sure the chair is ergonomically designed to properly support the back and that it is a custom fit.

19 Keep your dentures clean- Smile brighter with Dr. Essa Dental Services

Remove and rinse dentures after eating. Run water over your dentures to remove food debris and other loose particles. You may want to place a towel on the counter or in the sink or put some water in the sink so the dentures won’t break if you drop them.

Handle your dentures carefully. Be sure you don’t bend or damage the plastic or the clasps when cleaning. Clean your mouth after removing your dentures. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush on natural teeth and gauze or a soft toothbrush to clean your tongue, cheeks and roof of your mouth (palate). If used, remove any remaining denture adhesive from your gums.

Brush your dentures at least daily. Remove and gently clean your dentures daily. Soak and brush them with a soft-bristled brush and nonabrasive denture cleanser to remove food, plaque and other deposits. If you use denture adhesive, clean the grooves that fit against your gums to remove any remaining adhesive. Don’t use denture cleansers inside your mouth.

So all of you make this 2020 a Healthy 2020-

