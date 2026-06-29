Devon Data Centre: Plans for Major AI Campus Spark Local Opposition

Residents raise concerns over environmental impact as Xlinks proposes a large-scale artificial intelligence and battery storage development in north Devon.

Plans to build a major artificial intelligence data campus and battery storage facility in the north Devon countryside have sparked growing opposition from residents concerned about environmental impact, energy demand and changes to the local landscape.

Xlinks, the company behind proposals to deliver renewable electricity from Morocco to the United Kingdom through subsea cables, wants to develop the project near Great Torrington.

The company said the development could generate between 650 and 1,200 jobs and contribute up to £3.6 billion to the economy.

According to project proposals, the AI campus would occupy just over one-third of an 850-acre site located between Great Torrington, Weare Giffard and Huntshaw.

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The project would consist of large data facilities designed to power artificial intelligence systems and digital services, alongside a battery storage installation intended to support energy requirements.

Local residents have expressed concern over the scale of the proposal and its potential effect on surrounding communities.

Those attending a public meeting in Great Torrington raised questions about noise levels, light pollution, electricity demand, water consumption and possible risks linked to battery infrastructure.

Residents also highlighted concerns over the impact on wildlife habitats and argued that industrial-scale digital infrastructure should instead be developed on previously used land.

Many modern data centres require significant cooling systems and can consume substantial amounts of electricity and water depending on operating design.

Supporters of the proposal argue that investment in digital infrastructure is increasingly necessary as demand for artificial intelligence services expands.

The UK government classified data centres as critical national infrastructure in 2024, placing them alongside essential sectors including energy, water and emergency services.

Xlinks said the Devon location was selected because of its relatively mild climate, access to renewable energy sources, available grid capacity at Alverdiscott substation and opportunities to reduce visual impact.

The company confirmed that separate planning applications will be submitted for the data centre and battery storage components, although formal applications have not yet been lodged.

Xlinks chief executive James Humfrey said community engagement would play a central role in shaping the final proposals and encouraged residents to attend upcoming public consultation events.

Public information sessions are scheduled across July in Weare Giffard, Great Torrington, Huntshaw and Bideford as the consultation process continues.