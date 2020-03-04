Delving Into Dust of the Road

Couplet of a couple is rhythm and rhyme

Primary to prime with reason and rhyme

The couple is no more. The couple lives on……. That is how the mutually intellectual and inspirational caring and sharing of Dr. Akhtar Husain Raipuri and his wife, Hameeda Akhtar Husain Raipuri, depicted a model of enlightened traditional and contemporary values indeed.

Creativity knows know bounds. In the case of Dr. Akhtar Husain Raipuri and Hameeda Akhtar Husain Raipuri it was a harmonious blend of elderly inheritance and individual ingenuity. Hameeda’s father, Zafar Omar was an author himself. Akhtar was a protégé of Maulvi Abdul Haq, Baba-e-Urdu. However, it was not just elderly inspiration but also individual ingenuity that shaped the destiny of what transformed into a couplet of a couple.

The warmth and feelings in routine interaction were shared between the natural and mutually caring couple in such a simple and captivating appeal for each other, whether Hameeda em-pathetically calling: “Akhtar suno” (Akhtar listen) and Akhtar benevolently responding “kiya baat hai” (what’s the matter). It is on a harmonious wavelength of queries and responses that personal, social, intellectual and spiritual matters highlighted the rhyme and rhythm of this couple’s journey through life.

Dr. Raipuri’s writing of the Gard-e-Rah, (The dust of the Road), the original Urdu memoir, was interrupted when he lost his eyesight. However, he completed the book in its present form by dictating the rest of the material. The book is a valuable historical document where the writer has penned down all the important political and social developments and literary movements of his times. Dr Akhtar Husain Raipuri (1912-1992) witnessed the creation of Pakistan, the rise and fall of communism, the two world wars and the way they shaped the world. It seems he was at all the places in the world where action was taking place. Moreover, his memoirs are a treasure of information about the trends in the progressive movement in India, besides providing insight about Iran, Spain, Italy, Europe and Africa.

The year (1992) when Akhtar was no more physically in this world, the spiritual and sentimental parts of his association with Hameeda were naturally and helplessly revealing of the latter. Hameeda seeking solace from the relished memories of her dream-like matrimonial journey embarked on yet another expedition with Akhtar, penning down her invaluable and inspiring experiences with the latter by writing her first ever book at age 72, titled: HUMSAFAR (My fellow traveler) and discovering her inherent insight and innovation while rediscovering Akhtar.

How harmoniously Hameeda recollected Akhtar, short of vision, being assisted by his noble and gentle sons reading newspapers and books to him turn by turn and catering toy the literary and intellectual cravings of their illustrious father. Whether any of Akhtar-Hameeda sons, Shahid, Salman, Naved or Irfan, it was an ideal example of parents-children relationship blossoming into heartwarming family entertainment and rejuvenating intellectual enlightenment.

It was a closely and cheerfully knit family sharing food for thought on social, cultural, recreational and political subjects and loving to be sweet home for simple and delicious lunches and dinners. Imagine children-turned professionals of the contemporary times enriched with such values as being rejuvenated by talking to mother and invigorated by taking an evening walk with father. For instance, Naved gluing to mother and sharing a thought or Shahid responsibly taking father on an evening walk.

Amid all the congeniality of domestic affairs and being a thorough family person, Dr. Akhtar Husain Raipuri is cherished for his traditional values of respecting elders, beginning from parents, nurturing with assisting Maulvi Abdul Haq for the cause of Urdu literature, his flair for and proficiency in languages: Urdu, English, French, Hindi, Persian and Bengali, his sound academic background, a PhD. from the University of Paris, his knack for and knowledge of history, culture and world affairs, his job with the UN and his clear, candid and comprehensive analyses of problems pertaining to world politics.

And, of course, Hameeda accompanied Akhtar, her HAMSAFAR (fellow traveler) with all her able, noble, humble and gentle endeavors throughout the journey of inspiration and enlightenment until she passed away on April 19, 2009, leaving a legacy in values of humanity and sagacity.

