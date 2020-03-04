KARACHI – That one extra day in the month of February which comes every four years can potentially be a game-changer. While by this time, the New Year resolutions have been broken, Valentine’s Day has passed and there’s nothing new to look forward to anytime soon, the first year of this new decade seems to be a leap year. And Velo Pakistan is here to make it special.

On February 29, 2020, Velo Pakistan celebrated the leap year by hosting an exceptional evening in Karachi. As we get an #Extra24Hours in 2020, we get more time to possibly pursue our dreams. We get an extra day to go climb that mountain; we get an extra day to work on our passion project. We get an extra day to #TakeTheLeap with Velo Pakistan.

The international DJ Illyus & Barrientos and Turhan James provided the extra rhythm and extra beats on the #Extra24Hours of 2020.

Velo Pakistan took the celebration of #LivingAnExtraDay to another level with a confetti blaster at the main performance by Illyus & Barrientos. The who’s who of Karachi’s entertainment fraternity showed up to #OpenTheCan on one more night and truly take the leap with Velo Pakistan. Celebrities such as Sheheryar Munawwar, Ayesha Omar, Hajra Yamin, Ghana Ali, Alyy Khan, Grant Elliot (Cricketer), Azhar Ali (Cricketer) Sarwat Gillani, Fahad Mirza, Zhalay Sarhadi, Minal Khan, Tapu Javeri and Nadia Hussain, could be seen tapping their feet to the DJ’s ultra-banger beats with the flickering lights, a signature, slick Velo color palette, and a foot-thumping groove. Velo Pakistan’s event once again delivered an unforgettable night on the unforgettable February 29.

About Velo Pakistan

VELO is an innovative all-white pouch that is smoke-free, hands-free, discreet and simple way of enhanced nicotine delivery.

It is available in a range of flavors and nicotine strengths. VELO offers to adult nicotine consumers a satisfying way to consume nicotine.

