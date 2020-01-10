CPEC projects
BUSINESS

CPEC projects to be accelerated in 2020: Asad Umar

Posted on Author Desk Staff Comment(0)

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said that the pace of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be accelerated in weeks and months to come.

He was talking to Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing here on Friday.

Matters relating to CPEC and economic cooperation between the two countries in general came under discussion.

The Minister expressed his satisfaction at the progress of various projects under CPEC. He said that the establishment and operationalization of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) is currently the top priority. The SEZ would enable setting up of joint ventures in manufacturing which would integrate the enterprises from both sides.

Asad Umar emphasized that it was important for Pakistani manufacturing industries to become part of the global value chain by partnering with Chinese companies.

The Ambassador assured the minister that the Chinese side was keen to promote such relationships between businesses and manufacturing industries.

Collaboration in the agriculture sector was also discussed. The minister said that massive potential exists in the agriculture sector by modernizing and upgrading its various sub-sectors.

He underlined the need to expand collaboration in the agriculture sector, which is extremely important for the Pakistani economy.

Yao Jing expressed the hope that bilateral partnerships between the two countries would be taken to new heights in the future.

The Ambassador appreciated the government of Pakistan’s efforts to expedite the work on CPEC projects.

Desk Staff
http://www.theazb.com

Related Articles

Maqsood Ahmad Naz
BUSINESS

Maqsood Ahmad Naz meet Thomas Kolly Ambassador of Switzerland

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – Mr. Maqsood Ahmad Naz, Ambassador for NST Pakistan and U.A.E chapters had a meeting with His Excellency Thomas Kolly Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan at Swiss Embassy Islamabad on December 12, 2019, regarding Launching of Nobel Sustainability Trust. His Excellency Mr. Bernhard Furger Deputy Head of Mission, Mariam Maqsood Naz, Syed Nadeem Ejaz […]

Mirza Omair Baig
BUSINESS

Mirza Omair Baig CEO M.L. Textiles receive Merit Export Award

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – Mirza Omair Baig CEO M.L. Textiles receive Merit Export Award from Dr. Arif Alvi President of Pakistan, also present President Engr. Daroo Khan, SVP FPCCI Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Rıfat Hısarcıklıoglu President TOBB & Secretary General Islamic Chamber Dr. Yousef Khalawai
BUSINESS

8th Pakistan-Japan Business Dialogue on 10th December in Tokyo

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – 8th Pakistan-Japan Private Sector Business Dialogue and 6th Joint Government Business Dialogue is to be held in Tokyo on 10th December. The delegation for the Dialogue is being led by the Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile, Abdul Razak Dawood. The 25 businessmen from various sectors attending, including the Japanese businessmen […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.