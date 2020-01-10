CPEC projects to be accelerated in 2020: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said that the pace of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be accelerated in weeks and months to come.

He was talking to Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing here on Friday.

Matters relating to CPEC and economic cooperation between the two countries in general came under discussion.

The Minister expressed his satisfaction at the progress of various projects under CPEC. He said that the establishment and operationalization of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) is currently the top priority. The SEZ would enable setting up of joint ventures in manufacturing which would integrate the enterprises from both sides.

Asad Umar emphasized that it was important for Pakistani manufacturing industries to become part of the global value chain by partnering with Chinese companies.

The Ambassador assured the minister that the Chinese side was keen to promote such relationships between businesses and manufacturing industries.

Collaboration in the agriculture sector was also discussed. The minister said that massive potential exists in the agriculture sector by modernizing and upgrading its various sub-sectors.

He underlined the need to expand collaboration in the agriculture sector, which is extremely important for the Pakistani economy.

Yao Jing expressed the hope that bilateral partnerships between the two countries would be taken to new heights in the future.

The Ambassador appreciated the government of Pakistan’s efforts to expedite the work on CPEC projects.

