COVID19: Chairman CII urges people to offer Jumma prayers at home

Theazb Web Desk 9 hours ago
ISLAMABAD – Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Qibla Ayaz has urged the people to avoid going to mosques and offer Jumma prayer at home under the prevailing situation.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad today (Thursday), he said those who died due to Coronavirus should be termed as “Shaheed” or ‘Jaanbahaq’.

He further said that mosques can be used as community centres to raise awareness about Coronavirus.

The Chairman CII opined that relatives should be allowed to attend the funeral prayers of those who died due to Coronavirus. 

He urged the people to avoid panicking and adopt all precautionary measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

