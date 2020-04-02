HEADLINEPAKISTAN

PM expresses Govt’s resolve to provide all-out facilities to medical staff engaged in treating Coronavirus patients

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the government’s resolve to provide all-out facilities to medical staff, who are actively engaged in treating Corona-affected patients under testing times.  

Addressing a high-level meeting in Islamabad today (Thursday), he said Pakistan is facing different circumstances as compared to rest of the world, as the country is also fighting a decisive war against poverty and unemployment.

The Prime Minister expressed the confidence the government will take further effective steps against Coronavirus after minutely observing the steps taken by the global countries against the pandemic.

He emphasized that the government will ensure dispensation of accurate data about Coronavirus situation to all stakeholders concerned.

The meeting also decided to form a research committee, which would prepare and present its recommendations to the National Coordination Committee to cope with Coronavirus.

The meeting also accorded an approval regarding grant of additional one-month salary to all doctors and paramedical staff, engaged in treating patients in the Federal Capital.

The NDMA Chairman gave an updated briefing to the prime minister about government’s measures to provide medical facilities, including Corona kits, and ventilators, to the hospitals.

