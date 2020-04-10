Coronavirus Outbreak: 19-Year-Old Uses Quarantine Time To Call Exes; Here’s What They Said

The teenager said that waiting for her exes’ response was terrifying, but her experience turned out to be really nice as there were no hard feelings left.

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, while thousands of people across the world are spending time with family or friends, a British woman had a unique yet bold idea to spend her self-isolation time at home. The woman, identified as Natasha, a 19-year-old University student decided to call up all her exes in order to find out why they ended things with her.

Natasha said, “The people who have experienced the worst of me are definitely the most qualified to tell me what went wrong and how to improve. It’s worth a try to see how I can be the best me I can be. Plus, I really didn’t have anything better to do – I was just so bored,

