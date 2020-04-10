BUSINESS

KATI offers condolences on the demise of CM’ brother in law

Press Release 6 hours ago
0 1 Less than a minute

KARACHI – Patron in chief of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) SM Muneer, President Sheikh Umer Rehan, Chairman KITE DMC Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Ikram Rajpoot and Vice President Syed Wajid Hussain has expressed condolences on the demise of MD SITE and Brother in law of CM Sindh Mehdi Ali Shah.

SM Muneer said that our thoughts and prayers are with the family of departed soul and we offer condolences to CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah on his personal loss. Sheikh Umer Rehan said that late Mehdi Ali Shah was a prominent name in the bureaucracy and his services would be remembered.

Former Presidents of KATI Zahid Saeed, Masood Naqi, Gulzar Firoz, Ehtisham Uddin and members of the executive committee also offered condolences to the CM and family of Mehdi Ali Shah.

Press Release

Related Articles

EFU Life Assurance

EFU Life Assurance wins CSR Award 2020

February 4, 2020
SECMC

Chinese Delegation Lauds SECMC for Exemplary CSR in Thar

February 25, 2019
Dettol

Dettol hydrates this winter with the launch of the new ‘Soothe’ range

October 21, 2019
Uber and Careem

Uber Completes Acquisition of Careem

January 3, 2020

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: