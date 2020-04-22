Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rises to 9749

KARACHI – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 9749.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, 4,328 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 3,053 in Sindh, 1345 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 495 in Balochistan, 283 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 194 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 51 in Azad Kashmir.

The Center said that 533 new cases have been reported among 5637 tests conducted during last twenty four hours.

It said that 2,156 patients have so far recovered while the death toll from the virus stands at 209 with 17 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

Like this: Like Loading...