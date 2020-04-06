Confirmed Coronavirus cases in country reach 3424

KARACHI – The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country has reached to 3424.

These include 1627 cases in Punjab, 881 in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 405, Balochistan 202, Gilgit-Baltistan 211, Islamabad Capital Territory 82 and Azad Kashmir 16.

Fifty people have died of coronavirus since its outbreak in Pakistan and 257 have recovered.

The government has also enhanced testing facilities and a total of 35,875 tests have so far been conducted.

Isolation facilities have been established in 462 hospitals across Pakistan with a capacity of 7,295 beds.

