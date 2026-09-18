Tay Keith, whose real name was Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, was found dead at his Nashville apartment on June 18, 2026. He was 29.

According to the autopsy report obtained by ABC News, Chambers died from a combination of mitragynine, 7-hydroxy mitragynine, mitragynine pseudoindoxyl and ketamine toxicity. The report classified the manner of death as an accident.

Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death

The Nashville Office of the Medical Examiner attributed Chambers’ death to the toxic effects of drugs. TMZ also reported that medical examiners found ketamine and mitragynine in his system.

Mitragynine is a naturally occurring compound found in the leaves of Mitragyna speciosa, commonly known as kratom. The substance can affect the brain’s opioid receptors.

The autopsy also noted mild coronary artery disease. However, the medical examiner classified the overall manner of death as accidental.

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Authorities had earlier said they suspected no foul play. Metro Nashville police officers found Chambers during a welfare check at his apartment. His cause of death remained pending at the time.

Tay Keith’s Music Career

Born in Memphis, Tay Keith became one of the prominent producers in modern hip-hop. He worked with major artists including Drake, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Cardi B and Eminem.

Keith earned his first Grammy nomination in 2019 for Travis Scott’s hit “Sicko Mode.” He received another nomination in 2024 for Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex.”

His production credits also included major collaborations with Drake and other leading hip-hop artists. His work helped establish his reputation as a leading producer from Memphis.

Drake Pays Tribute

Following Keith’s death, Drake paid tribute to the producer on Instagram.

“Endless and eternal gratitude for your spirit and your contributions to this thing that we all love so much…you will be deeply missed,” Drake wrote.

Keith’s family later described him as a producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist whose work left a lasting impact on music and culture.

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