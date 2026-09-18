Siddiqui discussed his approach to life, his role as a mentor on Tamasha Ghar and the challenges facing young actors today.

Adnan Siddiqui on Self-Acceptance

When asked whether he would change anything about himself, Siddiqui said self-acceptance had always guided him.

“I am blunt. I am here. Take it or leave it,” he said.

The actor explained that he had built his personality with a sense of responsibility and had no regrets about it. He also said he saw little reason to change who he was to meet other people’s expectations.

That outlook also shapes his approach to mentoring younger talent on Tamasha Ghar. Siddiqui said he adopted a teacher-like role while guiding contestants.

For him, advice carries value only when the person giving it follows the same principles.

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“Practice what you preach,” he said. “I only offer advice which I am willing to apply to my own life first.”

Actor Rejects Cutthroat Competition

Siddiqui also shared his thoughts on competition within the entertainment industry. He rejected the idea that established actors should view one another as rivals in a race.

Instead, he encouraged performers to focus on improving their own skills.

“You should strive to be the best, not push anybody off, not in a cunning way,” he said.

The actor acknowledged that the entertainment industry has become far more crowded. He noted that newcomers now face greater competition because of the growing number of actors and television channels.

According to Siddiqui, building a recognizable name today can prove harder than it was for his generation.

Siddiqui Praises Young Talent

The discussion also explored Gen Z’s growing presence in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Siddiqui highlighted young performers such as Aashir Wajahat and Samar Jafri. He praised their versatility and noted their ability to work across acting and singing.

Fellow guest Aina Asif offered another perspective on the changing media landscape. She observed that earlier generations often built recognition through sustained hard work and craft.

Today, she suggested, visibility can come much faster because of the expanding media environment.

Why Adnan Siddiqui Avoids Interviews

Siddiqui also explained why he has reduced his appearances on interviews and podcasts.

The actor said he had become cautious about questions designed to provoke controversy. He noted that interview clips can later circulate without their original context.

As a result, Siddiqui said he often prefers not to engage.

“I choose silence. It has become my way of avoiding being misunderstood,” he added.

His comments offered a glimpse into how an established actor views fame, mentorship and the rapidly changing dynamics of Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

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