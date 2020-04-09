Chinese authorities lift 11 weeks long lockdown from Wuhan city

WEB DESK – Chinese authorities lifted almost eleven weeks long lockdown enforced to stem the spread of COVID-19 in main Wuhan city from Wednesday.

The authorities lifted outbound travel restrictions, dismantled traffic control checkpoints, and resumed operation of railways, airports, waterways, highways and other ways of communication.

Earlier, on the 23rd of January, Wuhan was declared with unprecedented traffic restrictions, including suspending the city’s public transport and all outbound flights and trains in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus epidemic.

