China welcomes Russia-Turkey agreement on ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib

News Desk 8 hours ago
NEWS DESK – China has welcomed the Russia-Turkey agreement on a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib province.

Talking to newsmen in New York, Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun said it is a step forward in promoting a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process, facilitated by the United Nations.

He expressed the hope that the agreement will be fully implemented.

Zhang stressed that in the process of implementation, Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence should be fully respected.

