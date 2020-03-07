HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Modi’s Hindu Supremacist ideology to target minorities: PM

News Desk 7 hours ago


ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he is continuously warning the international community that Modi’s Hindu Supremacist ideology will target all minorities.

In a tweet tonight, he said, right now, the prime target is Kashmiri Muslims and Muslims in India, but intolerance and targeting are spreading and will spread to other minority communities.

He said if this supremacist ideology is not checked, it will target all communities in India including Dalits and eventually anyone who dares to disagree with this fascist ideology will be the target of violence.

He said the consequences will be felt beyond the region unless resolute action is taken.

News Desk

