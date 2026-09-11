Trump Says He Has No Regrets Over Iran War

Donald Trump defends his decision to launch the Iran war.

US President Donald Trump said he has no regrets about starting the Iran war and would make the same decision again.

“If I had it to do again, I would do exactly what I did,” Trump told Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham on Thursday.

Trump defended the decision despite concerns about its potential impact on the US midterm elections.

Trump Defends Iran War Decision

Ingraham told Trump that without the Iran conflict, Republicans could have been heading toward a strong midterm election victory.

Trump rejected the suggestion that the war should have been avoided for political reasons. He argued that Iran could have developed a nuclear weapon if the United States had not acted.

Trump said Iran possessing a nuclear weapon would pose a major threat to Israel, the Middle East and the United States.

He claimed Iran could “wipe out” Israel and the wider region before targeting American cities.

Questions Grow Over War Duration

Trump’s comments come as financial markets prepare for the possibility of a longer Iran war.

A Wall Street Journal report said senior White House advisers had discussed with Trump the possibility that the conflict could continue beyond his current presidential term.

Trump has repeatedly predicted a quick end to the war. He has also said the conflict will end immediately after the midterm elections.

The president has further predicted that oil and gas prices will decline once the fighting ends.

Trump Denies Damage to US Assets

Trump also addressed reports of Iranian attacks on US military assets.

In a separate interview with NewsNation, he denied Iranian claims that multiple US fighter aircraft had been hit at a US base in Jordan.

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“No damage. No nothing,” Trump said when asked about the reports.

The comments came as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran.

US Increases Economic Pressure

Meanwhile, Washington continues to target Iran’s financial network through sanctions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States plans to impose new sanctions on a major bank next week.

Bessent said the administration would announce the measures on Monday. He linked the timing to the September 11 anniversary and the memory of Americans killed in the attacks.

He also said the US had sanctioned and closed Dubai branches of Egypt’s second-largest bank. Bessent accused the institution of providing $1.8 billion to Iran.

The Treasury secretary also referred to a Turkish bank that he said had provided financial support to Iran. He did not identify the institution during the interview.

The United States last week sanctioned Turkey-based Golden Global Yatirim Bankasi Anonim Sirketi, also known as Golden Global Bank, along with its subsidiaries.

Trump Predicts End After Elections

Trump was also asked how Iran could continue resisting the growing economic pressure.

“I don’t know that they’re gonna be able to hold out,” he said.

Trump again predicted that the conflict would be resolved after the US elections.

He added that a settlement could come sooner but maintained that the war would end immediately after the midterm elections.

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