China says it supports dialogue among all relevant parties in Afghanistan

WEB DESK – China has expressed hope that the peace deal between the United States and Taliban would be implemented smoothly and created conditions for the final political resolution of the Afghan issue.

This has stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang during his regular briefing in Beijing.

He said Beijing supports dialogue between all relevant parties in Afghanistan and welcome the news that the US and Taliban are expected to sign a deal.

Geng Shuang said that China stood ready to step up its cooperation with all parties to the Afghan issue and the international community for peace, stability and development in Afghanistan.



