iPhone 18 Pro Pre-Orders Could Move to Saturday in Major Apple Shift

Apple could reportedly move iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders to Saturday, September 12.

Apple may be preparing a major change to its usual iPhone 18 Pro launch schedule.

Reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could open for pre-orders on a Saturday this year.

Apple traditionally starts iPhone pre-orders on the Friday after its launch event.

The company is reportedly planning a special event for September 9. Apple has not confirmed the date.

Apple could change its pre-order schedule

If the reported September 9 event takes place, the following Friday would be September 11.

That date has major historical significance in the United States.

Apple could therefore move pre-orders to Saturday, September 12.

Reports also suggest a change to the usual ordering time.

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Apple traditionally opens pre-orders at around 5am Pacific Time.

This year, the company could reportedly start accepting orders at midnight Pacific Time.

That would give customers an earlier opportunity to place their orders.

iPhone Ultra could launch later

The reported schedule may also apply to the Apple Watch Series 12.

Other products announced during the September event could follow the same timeline.

However, the rumored iPhone Ultra may be an exception.

Previous reports have suggested that Apple could delay the Ultra’s release.

The company could unveil the device alongside the Pro models on September 9.

Its pre-orders and retail launch could then take place at a later date.

Apple has not confirmed the reports

Apple has yet to announce the event date.

The company has also not confirmed the pre-order schedule or launch dates for its upcoming devices.

The reported September 12 timeline should therefore be treated as a rumor.

For customers planning an upgrade, the timing could become almost as important as the products themselves.

If the reports prove accurate, Apple could give buyers a new weekend launch routine for its next generation of iPhones.

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