KARACHI – Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia signed a partnership agreement with the leading online marketplace Daraz last week at the Daraz Head office in Karachi.

This collaboration is a strategic alliance enabling Daraz’s online shoppers to shop from over 3,000 products offered by Majid Al Futtaim’s Carrefour stores, across numerous categories.

The agreement was signed between Jean Marc Dumont, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail and Ehsan Saya, Managing Director at Daraz.

Daraz is a leading online marketplace in Pakistan, enabling tens of thousands of sellers to connect with millions of customers, having more than 5 million monthly users. The addition of Carrefour’s extensive product offering and unbeatable prices on the Daraz marketplace will significantly empower its online shoppers, adding more choice and value to their shopping experience.

Jean Marc Dumont, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail commented, “Our strategic alliance with Daraz, being a renowned online shopping platform, is exciting news for the ever-growing community of online shoppers in Pakistan.

Majid Al Futtaim is on an ambitious digital transformation agenda and we have now brought this to our Carrefour operations in Pakistan, allowing local customers to choose from more than 3,000 FMCG products. We take pride in our ability to understand our customers and serve them accordingly with unbeatable value, range and now, even more convenience in a bid to creating great moments for everyone, every day.”

“We are very proud of our new partnership with Carrefour. Their official store on DarazMall will give customers across the country access to a much larger assortment of groceries and other items, making their shopping experience at our platform much more convenient,” said Imran Saleem, Director Commercial Daraz Pakistan.

Carrefour launched in Pakistan in 2009 with the aim of serving Pakistani shoppers with the same quality, variety, and value-for-money that is offered at all Carrefour outlets around the world. This has led to a major elevation of the national retail sector in Pakistan, leading Carrefour to expand its store footprint, which is currently present in all major cities including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Faisalabad. With plans to further extend this network to other cities as well, Carrefour Pakistan is determined to continuously elevate the local shopping experience in Pakistan.

Like this: Like Loading...