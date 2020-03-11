LAHORE – Carrefour, operated in Pakistan by Majid Al Futtaim, has introduced a mobile app to better serve its Pakistani customers. The new app brings shoppers across Lahore and Karachi a simple, digitized, and convenient mobile experience.

Through the app, customers can now shop from the comfort of their home and choose from more than 5,000 products available at Carrefour stores, while also receiving the reliable and timely delivery right to their doorstep.

The application is set to lead the online marketplace in Pakistan, enabling thousands of shoppers to benefit from Carrefour’s extensive product offering. Initially, the app will offer products from the store’s grocery and household sections, eventually expanding to provide textiles, light household items, and fresh food items, adding more choice and value for consumers.

Jean-Marc Dumont, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented:

“At Carrefour, we take pride in our ability to understand our customers’ needs and exceed them through some inventive thinking and the creation of a new product or service. With same-day delivery and more than 5,000 products, the newly launched app is another example of this thinking in action. The app’s arrival is exciting news for shoppers, who can now easily receive the same unbeatable value and quality that Carrefour offers across all its stores.”

In addition to the convenience of shopping for quality products from a trusted retailer, customers will also enjoy the benefit of earning points for shopping transactions that can later be redeemed in the form of discounts. The minimum order value when shopping through the mobile application is PKR 1,500, while orders above PKR 4,000 will enjoy free home delivery.

The Carrefour Pakistan app is available for download on the Google Play store and the Apple Store for all mobile users.

