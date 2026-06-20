Dr Fida Muhammad Bazai, Director General of NAVTTC Sindh, visited DigiTech Transformation and toured its facilities. The visit focused on digital skills development and innovation-led training programmes.

He reviewed ongoing initiatives in digital transformation, healthcare, and community empowerment. In addition, he examined efforts aimed at improving technology-driven learning in Pakistan.

During the visit, Dr Bazai exchanged views with officials on strengthening workforce development systems. Moreover, both sides discussed ways to expand opportunities for youth through modern skills training.

He appreciated initiatives focused on linking education with technology and employability. Furthermore, he acknowledged the role of such programmes in supporting national development.

As a gesture of appreciation, DigiTech Transformation presented Dr Bazai with a commemorative shield. The award recognised his support for skills development and human capital growth.

The visit concluded on a positive note. Finally, both parties agreed to explore future collaboration in education, technology, and community empowerment.