KARACHI – The British Deputy High Commissioner (BDHC) Mike Nithavrianakis has visited Hyderabad, the second largest city of Sindh, today.

The Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis visited the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) to look at the potential partnerships between the institution and the UK’s Department of trade. BDHC and Vice-Chancellor of MUET Prof. Mohammad Aslam Uqaili agreed to build on the strong existing links with UK Higher Education Institutions (HEI) by exploring new partnership opportunities.

He also visited the Sindh Museum in Qasimabad to explore the rich cultural history and heritage of Sindh and the Indus Valley civilization.

The BDHC said;

“I am delighted to visit the diverse and historical city of Hyderabad. It is exciting to see the broad range of business sectors being represented in this city and the impressive educational institutions here. These institutions are playing a key role in the development of Pakistan. I’m looking forward to building mutually beneficial ties with these institutions to further strengthen the historic UK-Pakistan relationship”

Mr. Nithavrianakis met Goharullah, CEO Fateh group who hosted a lunch with stakeholders from the business community to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The Deputy High Commissioner also had a meeting with the Mayor of Hyderabad during his time there.

