Mike Nithavrianakis
KARACHI

British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis visits Hyderabad

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – The British Deputy High Commissioner (BDHC) Mike Nithavrianakis has visited Hyderabad, the second largest city of Sindh, today.

The Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis visited the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) to look at the potential partnerships between the institution and the UK’s Department of trade. BDHC and Vice-Chancellor of MUET Prof. Mohammad Aslam Uqaili agreed to build on the strong existing links with UK Higher Education Institutions (HEI) by exploring new partnership opportunities.

He also visited the Sindh Museum in Qasimabad to explore the rich cultural history and heritage of Sindh and the Indus Valley civilization.

The BDHC said;

“I am delighted to visit the diverse and historical city of Hyderabad. It is exciting to see the broad range of business sectors being represented in this city and the impressive educational institutions here. These institutions are playing a key role in the development of Pakistan. I’m looking forward to building mutually beneficial ties with these institutions to further strengthen the historic UK-Pakistan relationship”

Mr. Nithavrianakis met Goharullah, CEO Fateh group who hosted a lunch with stakeholders from the business community to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The Deputy High Commissioner also had a meeting with the Mayor of Hyderabad during his time there. 

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles

CDA
HEADLINE KARACHI

Court summons CDA for damaging private property

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – A local court has summoned CDA officials over allegation of damaging private property illegally during the operation against encroachments. Veteran trade leader Shahid Rasheed Butt through Ishtiaq Ahmed Advocated has filed a petition in the court of Civil Judge Imran Sikandri accusing CDA officials of vandalism during the operation against encroachments in F-6 […]
KARACHI

PM Imran’s stance over Kashmir lauded: Mian Zahid Hussain

Posted on Author Press Release

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech on Kashmir crisis. The PM’s speech was according to the aspirations of people of Pakistan and Kashmir while the […]
KARACHI

AICSS 2019 – Sustainable models for global challenges

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

The College of Economic and Social Development (CESD) at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) organized the Annual International Conference on Social Sciences (AICSS) 2019 on the theme of “Geo-Political, Economic, Educational and Psycho-Social Challenges and Opportunities in the 21st Century” at its campus on January 28-29, 2019 according to IoBM Public Affairs Section. Invited […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.