British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi visits Industrial Cities of Pakistan

KARACHI – The British Deputy High Commissioner (BDHC) in Karachi Mike Nithavrianakis has concluded a three day visit to Pakistan’s industrial cities of Sialkot, Lahore and Faisalabad to help strengthen bilateral trade between UK and Pakistan During his visit, the British Deputy High Commissioner held series of meetings with prominent businessmen and visited industrial units to discuss potential trade opportunities for mutual benefit, and to better understand the current business climate.

In Sialkot, he met Nadeem Anwer Qureshi, Chairman for Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), and Muhammad Ashraf Malik, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce along with other prominent businessmen.





In Lahore, he met Additional Inspector General, Ali Aamir Malik, Managing Director, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Lieutenant General Muzammil Hussain (Retd) Chairman WAPDA. The British Deputy High Commissioner also visited the Walled City of Lahore and appreciated the city’s old architecture. In Faisalabad, Mike met with Rana Mohammad Sikander Azam and other members of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He also visited the Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd, a UK-Pakistan Joint Venture in Pakistan’s largest industrial estate

The British Deputy High Commissioner, Mike Nithavrianakis, said:

“These vibrant industrial cities form the backbone of Pakistan’s exports, earning vital foreign exchange, generating employment and enhancing competitiveness. I have been impressed by the cities’ business leaders and their commitment to boosting Pakistan’s economic and trade links with the world.

“The products and services – as diverse as footballs, medical devices, musical instruments and textiles – manufactured by people here are famous around the world. Now is the time for the private sector to be encouraged and supported at every level to promote bilateral trade between the UK and Pakistan and develop long-term, sustainable business relations”.



