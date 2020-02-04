KARACHI – Beautyluxe launched a new Fragrance “JULIETTE HAS A GUN” at Scentsation Dolmen Mall Clifton.

The event started with a full swing with guests taking pictures at the Media wall and Podium at the Mall and inside the Scentsation Outlet. The event was attended by well-known socialites and famous celebrities.

“Vanilla Vibes” one of the variants from Juliette has a Gun brand. The brand has 14 classic collection fragrances and 6 variants from their luxury collection. Vanilla Vibes represents women individuality and empowerment. The fragrance also symbolizes the hymn to Adventure and Freedom.

The event took place with Mr. Didier Talpain – French Consul General and Mr. Mohsin Feroze – CEO Beautyluxe & Scentsation along with the prominent celebrities. The guests experienced the vast range of niche & luxury fragrances from the house.

Mr. Mohsin Feroze – CEO Beautyluxe expressed his gratitude to all the guests. Furthermore, he expressed “We are bringing more international brands to Pakistan and assures the best of the best for our customers.” Mr. Waheed Alam Siddiqui, Business Unit Head of Beautyluxe was very confident and assured to bring the world’s renowned Perfume and Cosmetic brands for each and every segment of our society.

JULIETTE HAS A GUN has a huge range of perfumes for women and men including fragrances like Woody, Oriental, and Floral. The brand has something for everyone.

The event ended with a photo session of the celebrities and some delicious tidbits for the guests.

Like this: Like Loading...