The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw has wished Pakistan a Happy New Year.

Speaking on New Year’s Eve, he said:

“I wish everyone in Pakistan a very Happy New Year on behalf of the Australian High Commission.

Australia and Pakistan are friends of long standing with our shared Commonwealth heritage, growing people-to-people links and passion for cricket. I hope that in 2020 bilateral relations between our two nations will be even more productive.

Naya Saal Mubarak!”

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw is a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and was most recently Ambassador, People Smuggling and Human Trafficking.

Dr Shaw holds a Doctorate in Philosophy from the Australian National University; a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wollongong; and a Graduate Certificate in Public Sector Management from Flinders University.

Like this: Like Loading...