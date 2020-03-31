This is a stage where a particular style is just introduced and not many people follow it. It is created by stylists or designers, who are involved in developing new designs. Changing or manipulating the design details, colour or pattern etc. can bring about these changes.

At this stage the cost of the garment is generally very high because the garment is not produced in bulk and thus the cost of production goes up. These garments are generally showcased in fashion shows, fashion exhibitions and get extensive media coverage. The most popular method of showcasing, nowadays, is by sponsoring the soaps that are telecast on television and through the film industry. These are methods of marketing so that the orders placed from these activities can go in for bulk production. This would bring down its cost.

Asma Wajid Siddique CEO Montage is a very devoted lady and hardworking, struggling woman in Fashion industry. I had started my business career as a Fashion Designer and as an Event Organizer from the year 1998 by conducting Ladies Garment Exhibitions in Karachi`s renowned 5 star hotels i.e. Pearl Continental, Marriot Hotel, Avari Towers, Movenpick Hotel, Beach Luxury Hotel and at other prominent Shopping Centers/Business Malls like Park Tower, Glass Tower, The Forum and at Karachi Gymkhana, beside this I continued my business activities as fashion designer and got registered my firm as “The Montage Garments” by designing and manufacturing of ladies garments for both domestic and abroad business basis.

“The duties and responsibilities summarized in your work experience section should match the needs of the client and the demands of the client.” Said by Asma Wajid Siddique CEO Montage

In the year-2002, I had boosted my business by opening my business Brand Branch at Park Tower Clifton and in the year-2004 I established my business branch at The Forum Clifton Karachi, from where I continued my regular sales promotion proceedings and further more of it, kept conducting garments exhibition events in Karachi, Lahore and in Multan.

“If you are a fashion designer, teach others how to do the same with this glamorous business idea” Said by Asma Wajid Siddique CEO Montage

In the year, 2015-2016, in a view to expand my business brand to foreign markets, I did manage to conduct Ladies Garments Exhibition in the city of Houston in USA, UAE and in Columbo Sirlanka, where my products were very much obliged.

In the year-2019 I have joined US-PAK Trade Development Council as a President (Women`s Wing) and taking an active part for Women Development Program in Pakistan and abroad.

