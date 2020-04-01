Private Educational Institutes would shutdown if parents do not pay tuition fee ; Syed Tariq Shah

Federal Government should provide interest free loans to private educational institute to enable these institutes to overcome the current crises by temporarily meeting their expenditures; Syed Tariq Shah

Chairman All Private Schools Management Association Sindh and Secretary General National Educational Council Pakistan, Syed Tariq Shah said that,private educational institutes would shutdown if parents do not pay tuition fee. He also demanded the federal government to grant interest free loans to private educational institutes to enable them to overcome the current economic crisis by temporarily meeting their expenditures. He also appealed to parents to pay tuition fee regularly every month so that private institutions would not suffer badly and would survive in such crisis situation. He also said that it would be very difficult for the private educational institutes to survive in such crisis situations and not only there would be possibility of unemployment of staff, but also the future of millions of students feared to be at risk because tuition fee is the only source of income for institutions and the revenue collected through the tuition fee is being used to pay staff’s salaries, building rent, utility bills and government taxes. Syed Tariq Shah advised the private school administrations to provide a payment solution in terms of the easy installments for those parents who are unable to pay tuition fees on a monthly basis due to severe economic constraints.

Syed Tariq Shah appreciated the measures taken by the government to deal with the corona virus and said that private institutes are supporting the government in every step taken and want the government to focus solely on the eradication of the virus and treatment of its victims so that a pandemic would be controlled in Pakistan including Sindh and normal routine life would be resumed.

He also said that more than 80% of the education sector private educational institutes are helping the government to upgrade the standard of education and literacy rate by providing quality education . These institutions are not only the source of employment for millions of people but also paying a huge amount of revenue to Government as taxes, therefore if these institutions would be closed, then not only the future of students will be at risk, thousands of staff will be unemployed as well as government will not get revenue in terms of tax which would result in new educational crisis.

