Rehan Tariq Case: Court Grants NCCIA Six-Day Physical Remand in Blasphemy Investigation

Podcaster Rehan Tariq is produced before a Lahore court following his arrest in a cybercrime and blasphemy case.

The Lahore court allows investigators additional time to examine digital evidence after the podcaster’s arrest on blasphemy and cybercrime charges.

Rehan Tariq, a podcaster arrested under blasphemy and cybercrime laws, was handed over to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency> (NCCIA) on a six-day physical remand by a Lahore magisterial court on Wednesday.

Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo approved the remand request and directed investigators to produce the suspect before the court after the remand period ends. The court also sought a progress report at the next hearing.

According to the prosecution, the case was registered on the complaint of Cyber Crime Deputy Director Rizwan Sabir under Section 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code, which relates to insulting religious beliefs, along with relevant provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act> (PECA).

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Investigators told the court that officials from the Federal Investigation Agency> (FIA) and the NCCIA arrested Tariq upon his arrival from the United Kingdom at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Tuesday night.

The investigation team said Tariq’s name had already been placed on the no-fly list, leading authorities to stop him at the airport.

Prosecutors informed the court that religious groups had submitted written complaints regarding allegedly controversial podcast content, including an interview featuring religious scholar Jawad Naqvi.

The investigators requested a seven-day physical remand, arguing that additional time was needed to examine Tariq’s digital accounts, seize his mobile phone and recover the original podcast recordings and other electronic evidence.

After hearing the prosecution’s arguments, the court granted a six-day physical remand, one day less than requested by investigators.

Before appearing in court under tight security, Tariq and several supporters chanted “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans as he was escorted from the police vehicle to the district courts.

The investigation is ongoing, and the NCCIA is expected to submit its progress report when the suspect is produced before the court after the completion of the remand period.

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