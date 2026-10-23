KCFR Hosts Book Launch of Munir Ahmed’s “Ukraine War: Beyond the Headlines”

Ukraine War: KCFR hosts the launch of Munir Ahmed’s book at Quaid-e-Azam House Museum in Karachi.

The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) hosted the launch of Ukraine War: Beyond the Headlines: An Alternative Narrative on the Crisis, authored by Munir Ahmed, at the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum in Karachi.

The event brought together diplomats, academics and foreign affairs experts to examine the conflict’s historical roots and geopolitical implications. Discussions also explored its impact on international relations, global security and the emerging world order.

KCFR Emphasises Informed Dialogue on Global Affairs

Nadira Panjwani HI, SI, Chairperson of KCFR, delivered the welcome address. She highlighted the importance of informed discussion amid geopolitical shifts, propaganda and competing international narratives.

Panjwani said the book launch aimed to encourage debate on one of the most consequential conflicts of the modern era. She also stressed the need to examine its implications for global stability, international cooperation and the changing world order.

Brooklyn School and SSWMB Launch Joint Cleanliness Campaign in Mehmoodabad

The event reflected KCFR’s commitment to promoting discussion on foreign policy, global security and international developments.

Experts Examine the Geopolitical Impact of the Ukraine War

Dr. Huma Baqai discussed the broader geopolitical dimensions of the conflict. Her remarks covered the role of major powers, competing security interests and the war’s implications for the international system.

She also offered an analytical perspective on the shifting balance of power. The discussion highlighted the challenges facing international diplomacy as the conflict continues to influence relations among states.

Munir Ahmed Presents an Alternative Perspective

Author Munir Ahmed introduced his book and outlined its central arguments. The publication examines the Ukraine war through a perspective that challenges conventional Western media narratives.

It explores the historical relationship between Russia and Ukraine, NATO’s eastward expansion and Russia’s stated security concerns. The book also considers the roles of the United States and other international actors.

Beyond the military and political dimensions, Ahmed examines the conflict’s wider consequences. These include disruptions to food and energy supplies, economic pressures and the humanitarian costs of prolonged warfare.

Drawing on geopolitical analysis and developments since 2022, the author seeks to encourage readers to examine the conflict beyond prevailing narratives.

Consul General Highlights the Importance of Diplomacy

H.E. Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov, Consul General, also addressed the gathering. His participation added an international perspective to the discussion.

The session considered the conflict’s implications for relations among countries. It also underscored the continuing importance of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing complex international crises.

Event Concludes with Fellowship and Networking

The programme concluded with the presentation of mementoes and a group photograph. Refreshments followed, giving speakers, diplomats, KCFR Board of Governors members and invited guests an opportunity to interact.

The event provided a platform for exchanging perspectives on the Ukraine conflict and its wider consequences for international affairs.

Follow THE AZB