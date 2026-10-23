Brooklyn School and SSWMB Launch Joint Cleanliness Campaign in Mehmoodabad

Cleanliness Campaign: Brooklyn School and SSWMB promote responsible waste disposal in Mehmoodabad.

Brooklyn School and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), East District, have launched a joint cleanliness campaign at TP-2, Mehmoodabad. The initiative aims to raise awareness about proper waste disposal and shared responsibility.

Brooklyn School Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik praised the sanitation team’s efforts. In recognition of his services, he presented the “Sitara-e-Quaid Award” to Aamir Abbas for his arrangements for the cleanliness drive.

Campaign Promotes Responsible Waste Disposal

Assistant Director Aamir Farooq described waste management as a shared responsibility. He said SSWMB East staff work around the clock to maintain cleanliness.

To support these efforts, Farooq urged residents to cooperate with sanitation teams. He advised them to avoid unauthorised garbage dumps and dispose of waste only in designated bins.

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Effective sanitation, he stressed, depends on public cooperation. Cleaning operations in TP-2, Mehmoodabad, also continue at night to improve local conditions.

Residents can register sanitation-related complaints through the SSWMB helpline at 1128, Farooq added.

Aamir Abbas Highlights Three Decades of Public Service

During the event, Aamir Abbas reflected on his 30-year career in public service. He said his late father inspired his commitment to serving the public. His father worked as a driver for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for 40 years.

Abbas credited his parents for his upbringing and professional journey. He also outlined his education at Ayesha Bawani School, St. Patrick’s College and the University of Karachi.

Following his studies, Abbas served in the KMC, District Municipal Corporation (DMC) and SSWMB. He emphasised that improving sanitation in TP-2 requires continued support from local residents.

Brooklyn School to Engage Students and Families

Arshad Malik welcomed the sanitation staff’s efforts, particularly their work during night hours. He said the campaign would involve students, teachers and school administrators in promoting cleaner neighbourhoods.

As part of the initiative, Brooklyn School and SSWMB East will educate students about responsible waste disposal. Organisers hope these lessons will reach households as students encourage their families to use designated waste bins.

Malik thanked Aamir Abbas and his team for supporting sanitation improvements in TP-2, Mehmoodabad.

Joint Efforts Improve Cleanliness in TP-2

According to Malik, waste from other areas had previously been dumped at the TP-2 site. Coordination with SSWMB helped address this problem, he said.

Malik also credited Aamir Abbas with supporting action against truck and dumper operators who allegedly dumped waste at the location. These efforts have improved cleanliness, although further progress remains necessary.

The organisers urged residents to help maintain these improvements through responsible waste disposal. They expressed hope that public awareness and community participation would lead to cleaner streets and a healthier environment.

Ultimately, the campaign highlights the importance of combining effective municipal services with responsible public behaviour.

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