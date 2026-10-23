Hyderabad Committee Demands Action Over Alleged Desecration of Historic Alam Pak

Alam Pak: The Azadar Rabita Committee calls for action to protect a historic religious site in Hyderabad.

The Azadar Rabita Committee Hyderabad has condemned the alleged desecration of a historic Alam Pak in Patasha Gali. It has demanded immediate legal action against those responsible for dumping garbage at the sacred site.

The committee’s patron, Zawwar Abdul Sattar Dars, and other leaders issued the statement. They included Chief Organiser Ali Gohar Chandio, City Organiser Jam Shamshad Ali Jokhio and Advisory Council member Zahid Sharif Sheikh.

The leaders said disrespecting the religious sanctities of any faith or sect deeply hurts its followers. They added that such acts could constitute serious offences under the law.

The committee urged authorities to investigate the incident and take strict legal action where warranted. It also warned that deliberate disrespect towards sacred places could fuel sectarian tensions.

Historic Alam Pak in Patasha Gali

The committee said the Alam Pak at Khambhatian Jo Par, Faqir Ka Par, Patasha Gali, is among Hyderabad’s oldest sites linked to mourning traditions.

According to the statement, ethnic disturbances once forced the site’s organisers to leave the area. However, they continue to return during the annual mourning period.

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They clean and decorate the sacred site before organising the traditional Sej Mubarak mourning procession. The committee said this practice preserves an important religious tradition.

The statement alleged that some local individuals repeatedly dump garbage at the site after the mourning period ends. The committee described this practice as provocative. It warned that such actions could create tension among communities.

Call for Immediate Cleaning and Legal Action

The committee appealed to the Mayor of Hyderabad and the relevant Union Council chairman to arrange immediate cleaning. It also urged them to protect the site from future neglect.

The leaders called on the Inspector General of Police Sindh, DIG Hyderabad and SSP Hyderabad to investigate the allegations. They urged law-enforcement authorities to act against anyone found responsible, in accordance with the law.

The committee stressed that every community deserves respect for its religious beliefs and sacred symbols. It said mutual respect remains essential for peace and tolerance.

The leaders urged authorities and residents to work together to preserve religious harmony in Hyderabad. They also called for responsible action to prevent unnecessary tension among communities.

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