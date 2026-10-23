Asim Khan Exits Venice ABC Open International Squash Championship

Asim Khan exits the Venice ABC Open Squash Championship after his quarter-final defeat.

Pakistan’s Asim Khan has been eliminated from the Venice ABC Open International Squash Championship after losing to Egypt’s second seed, Karim El-Hammamy, in the quarter-finals.

The quarter-final stage concluded at the Defence Authority Creek Club, where the Sindh Squash Association is hosting the $82,000 tournament.

El-Hammamy overcame Pakistan’s eighth seed in an 81-minute contest. He won 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 11-7, ending Khan’s campaign and eliminating Pakistan’s last remaining hope in the competition.

Both players sustained injuries at different stages of the match, adding to the challenge of the closely contested encounter.

Egyptian Players Dominate Men’s Quarter-Finals

Egyptian players continued their strong run in the men’s draw. Top seed Curtis Malik defeated compatriot Ziad Ibrahim in straight games, while Yassin Elshafei overcame Canada’s Salah Eltorgman.

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El-Hammamy’s victory over Khan further strengthened Egypt’s position in the tournament as the competition moved towards the finals.

Habiba Rizk Upsets Lucy Turmel

The women’s quarter-finals also produced a notable upset. Egypt’s unseeded Habiba Rizk defeated England’s top seed, Lucy Turmel, to advance in the competition.

Second seed Amina El Rihany secured a victory over South Africa’s Hayley Ward. Meanwhile, Egypt’s Rowan Elaraby defeated Hong Kong’s Toby Tse in just 21 minutes.

Egypt’s Nadine Shahin also progressed after beating Japan’s Akari Midorikawa.

Finals Scheduled for Sunday

The tournament will conclude on Sunday, with the finals set to determine the champions in both draws. The event carries a total prize purse of $82,000 and has attracted players from several countries.

With Asim Khan’s exit, Pakistan’s campaign has ended, while Egyptian competitors remain prominent contenders across the men’s and women’s draws.

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