ISLAMABAD – APNS gives Award to National Bank Pakistan (NBP) for ‘Business Performance Award’ in the Public sector category at the 24th All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) Award ceremony held in Islamabad.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi was the Chief Guest of the occasion. Syed Khurram Hussain, SVP/Divisional Head, SMD/ SBAG, received the award on behalf of the National Bank of Pakistan.

