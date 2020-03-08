We Will focus on promoting Bilateral trade and investment with Pakistan, Belgian Ambassador

ISLAMABAD – Director, Pakistan Belgium Luxemburg Business Forum, Syed Khurram Bukhari arranged and hosted a dinner reception in the honor of Belgian Ambassador Philippe Bronchain and his wife. On this occasion, Philipe Bronchian addressed the audience and said that we will focus on promoting Bilateral trade and investment with Pakistan.

Belgian Trade Commissioner Abid Hussain said that I have 40 years working experience. Khurram Bukhari said that PBLBF will further promote bilateral trade. CEO Muhammad Ali Rajper said that there are a lot of opportunities for Imports & Exports with Belgium and Pakistan.

On this occasion, Syed Ammar Bukhari, Farooque Bukhari, Hussain Haroon, Ex-Governor Lt. Gen. (R) Moinuddin Haider, Mian Zahid Hussain, Zahid Dada, Tahir Hussain, Sumair Hamid, Rafique Daud, Muneer Qureshi, Hassan Nasir Shah, Danish Muhammad Faiz Khan, Aziz Memon, Saud Mirza, Farrukh Waseem Niazi, Zahid Saeed, and others were also present.



