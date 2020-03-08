PAKISTAN

We Will focus on promoting Bilateral trade and investment with Pakistan, Belgian Ambassador

Muhammad Saleem 7 hours ago
0 2 Less than a minute

ISLAMABAD – Director, Pakistan Belgium Luxemburg Business Forum, Syed Khurram Bukhari arranged and hosted a dinner reception in the honor of Belgian Ambassador Philippe Bronchain and his wife. On this occasion, Philipe Bronchian addressed the audience and said that we will focus on promoting  Bilateral trade and investment with Pakistan.

Belgian Trade Commissioner Abid Hussain said that I have 40 years working experience. Khurram Bukhari said that PBLBF will further promote bilateral trade. CEO Muhammad Ali Rajper said that there are a lot of opportunities for Imports & Exports with Belgium and Pakistan.

On this occasion, Syed Ammar Bukhari, Farooque Bukhari, Hussain Haroon, Ex-Governor Lt. Gen. (R) Moinuddin Haider, Mian Zahid Hussain, Zahid Dada, Tahir Hussain, Sumair Hamid, Rafique Daud, Muneer Qureshi, Hassan Nasir Shah, Danish Muhammad Faiz Khan, Aziz Memon, Saud Mirza, Farrukh Waseem Niazi, Zahid Saeed, and others were also present.

Muhammad Saleem

Related Articles

Pakistan delivers a joint statement at UNHRC on behalf of over 50 countries

September 11, 2019

Saudi Arabia desires to expand ties with Pakistan in media field

September 9, 2018

OGRA recommends massive increase in petroleum prices

October 30, 2018
terrorist attack

Three Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom in terrorist attack from across Afghan border

May 1, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: