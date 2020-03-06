Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi was the failure of state: Indian Express

WEB DESK – Delhi based newspaper the Indian Express says recent anti-Muslim violence in Delhi was a failure of state institutions in maintaining rule of law.

In an opinion piece, the paper writes that the violent incidents in Delhi are a matter of grave concern as they will have larger implications on the country’s internal stability due to insecurity among the minorities.

The paper opines that a thorough inquiry must be done to identify the police officers who committed the lapses that led to the riot.



