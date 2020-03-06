HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

Muhammad Saleem 4 hours ago
0 5 Less than a minute
Aisha Farooqui

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul, which resulted in the loss of several precious lives and injuries to many others.

In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farouqi said Pakistan has consistently supported a negotiated political solution of the Afghan conflict.

She said our thoughts and prayers are with those who have suffered in this tragedy.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan urges all the parties to work together in a constructive spirit for establishing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Muhammad Saleem

Related Articles

IAEA commends Pakistan’s nuclear security measures

December 8, 2019

Dell announces the launch of its G Series in partnership with Pakistan Rugby Union

July 18, 2018

PM directs PTI MNAs to keep close contact with people

January 25, 2020
Asad Umar

Asad Umar announces to relinquish his position as Finance Minister

April 18, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: