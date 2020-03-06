Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul, which resulted in the loss of several precious lives and injuries to many others.

In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farouqi said Pakistan has consistently supported a negotiated political solution of the Afghan conflict.

She said our thoughts and prayers are with those who have suffered in this tragedy.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan urges all the parties to work together in a constructive spirit for establishing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.



