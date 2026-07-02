The television host calls on people to provide water, shade and proper care for animals as Pakistan experiences intense summer temperatures.

Animal welfare has become a pressing concern as Pakistani television host Juggun Kazim urged people to protect pets and stray animals during the country’s record-breaking summer temperatures.

In a video shared on her Instagram account on Wednesday, Kazim appealed to the public to show greater compassion towards animals struggling in the extreme heat. The message follows her recent video urging tourists to stop littering Pakistan’s scenic destinations.

The video features Kazim with her dog, Max, as she gently reminds her son Hassan and another family member that taking pets outside during intense heat can put their health at risk. Max is seen cooling down while being wiped with a wet cloth.

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Addressing viewers directly, Kazim said she wanted to deliver her latest message in a softer tone after receiving criticism for the direct approach she took in her previous public appeal.

She urged animal owners to care for their pets with the same attention they would give themselves during hot weather. She also encouraged people to place bowls of clean drinking water outside for stray animals and ensure they have access to shaded areas.

Kazim stressed that every living creature deserves care and respect, especially during periods of extreme heat that can threaten their health and survival.

In the caption accompanying her video, she reminded followers that animals have limited ways to escape the scorching temperatures or ask for help.

“Kindness doesn’t always require grand gestures. Sometimes it is just remembering that we share this world with others too. Please be gentle. Please be mindful,” she wrote.

As rising temperatures continue to affect Pakistan and many other parts of the world, animal welfare advocates say simple actions such as providing water, shade and responsible care can make a significant difference for both pets and stray animals.

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