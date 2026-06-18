One of Pakistan’s leading tractor manufacturers comes on board as a patron of PAC, reinforcing its commitment to a modern, productive and globally competitive farm economy.

Karachi, 18 June 2026 — Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (AGTL), one of Pakistan’s leading manufacturers of agricultural machinery, has joined the Pakistan Agricultural Coalition (PAC) as a patron. The partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, bringing Al-Ghazi into a coalition of the country’s foremost business and financial groups that is working to make Pakistan’s agriculture sector private sector-led, technology-driven, entrepreneurial and globally competitive.

The partnership reflects Al-Ghazi’s intent to play an active part in the national agenda for agricultural growth, working alongside government, industry and the wider development community. By joining hands with PAC, Al-Ghazi lends its decades of on-ground experience and its standing within the farming community to a shared effort to build a stronger, more competitive and self-reliant agriculture sector for Pakistan.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and a primary source of livelihood for millions across the country. Through associations such as this, Al-Ghazi seeks to support efforts that improve productivity, advance mechanization and enhance the prosperity of Pakistan’s farmers, in line with the country’s broader goals for food security and rural development.

“For more than four decades, Al-Ghazi Tractors has stood alongside Pakistan’s farmers. Joining the Pakistan Agricultural Coalition allows us to bring that experience to a wider national effort. We believe the future of our agriculture lies in modernization, technology and stronger collaboration between the private sector and government, and we are proud to support an institution working toward exactly that,” said Mr. Yasin Seker, Chief Executive Officer, Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited.

“We are pleased to welcome Al-Ghazi Tractors to the coalition. The presence of a leading manufacturer with deep roots in the farming community strengthens our collective ability to design and scale commercially viable solutions for the sector. This is the kind of private-sector commitment that drives lasting change in Pakistan’s agriculture,” said Mr. Kazim Saeed, Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Agricultural Coalition.