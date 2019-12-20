KARACHI – Aisha Farooqui is a Pakistani diplomat with a diverse career profile spanning more than two decades. She believes that diplomats worldwide are bridges that connect people, cultures, and countries. There is no greater caring than to contribute toward greater understanding and harmony between diverse people, in the interest of global harmony and order.

The Consul General, Aisha Farooqui, has a master’s in International Relations from Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad. Aisha Farooqui has received a diploma in French from France, she is a native of Karachi, Pakistan and she has two daughters.

She is also the author of “Musings of a Nomad” Blue Ear Books, 2018 and CEO, Bushra Inspire Initiative Ltd. A charity for Girls education in Baltistan, Pakistan. Avid reader and collector of political biographies as well as books on philosophy and spirituality.

Since September 2016, in the consulate from September 2016, before August 2013 Serving as Deputy Head of Mission in the Pakistani Embassy in Ankara by 2016, served as director of the United States in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad from July 2010 to December 2012, Desk Officer, International Organizations and the Commonwealth, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, February 1996 – June 1997. Pakistan High Commission from November 2006 to June 2010 serving as a consulate in London, from August 2004 until October 2006, the Pakistani embassy will be ranked as the first secretary in Cairo. Nowadays, Pakistan’s consulate is affiliated with the Consulate general from Houston.

Aisha Farooqui on Thursday took charge as the spokesperson of the foreign ministry. She has replaced Dr. Muhammad Faisal, who has been appointed as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany. The new spokesperson is a career diplomat who joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1994.

“She has also contributed towards policy-making at important political desks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad,” according to her bio shared by the Foreign Office.

Like this: Like Loading...