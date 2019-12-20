BUSINESS HEADLINE

Pakistan’s Economic Reforms Program on Track: IMF

Posted on Author Desk Staff Comment(0)

KARACHI – International Monetary Fund (IMF) Said Pakistan’s Economic Reforms Program is on Track and Has Started to Bear Fruit.

Executive Board of the Imf Made This Observation Following Completion of Its First Review of Pakistan’s Economic Performance Under the Extended Fund Facility.

The World Lender Said That Decisive Policy Implementation by Pakistani Authorities is Helping to Preserve Economic Stability.

It Also Noted That Transition to a Market Determined Exchange Rate Has Been Orderly and Inflation Has Started to Stabilize, Mitigating the Impact on the Most Vulnerable Groups of the Population.

The Imf Was Also Appreciative of Pakistan’s Commitment to Expanding Social Safety Nets, Reducing Poverty and Narrowing the Gender Gap.

In a statement, First Deputy Managing Director of the Imf David Lipton Acknowledged Pakistan’s Comprehensive Plan to Address the Accumulation of Arrears in the Power Sector.

David Lipton Also Noted That Efforts Are Ongoing in Pakistan to Further Improve the Business Environment, Strengthen Governance and Foster Private Sector Investment. He Said Reforms of the State-Owned Enterprises Will Help Put Pakistan’s Public Finances on a Sustainable Path and Have Positive Spillovers by Leveling the Playing Field and Improving the Provision of Services.

The Completion of the Review Will Allows Pakistan to Draw About 452.5 Million Dollars From the World Lender Bringing the Total Disbursements to 1440 Million Dollars.

Desk Staff
http://www.theazb.com

Related Articles

Unilever-&-Telenor-Partnership
BUSINESS

Unilever and Telenor Pakistan partner to enhance digital inclusion in Pakistan

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – Unilever has joined hands with Telenor Pakistan to enable digital and financial inclusion in Pakistan through mainstream access to digitalized retail services, digital financial solutions, digital products and skill enhancement across Pakistan. Through this collaboration, both companies will integrate their expertise in the telecom and consumer goods industries to build a digitally inclusive […]
HEADLINE ISLAMABAD

PM directs to further expedite progress on various projects under CPEC

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting in Islamabad today (Friday) to review progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor and set targets for short to mid-term phase, focusing on cooperation in industrial, socio-economic, agriculture and Gwadar. Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar briefed the participants on the outcome of the […]
HEADLINE

Man plans to ride out Hurricane Florence a ride Hurricane

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Black farmers in the US’s South— faced with continued failure their efforts to run successful farms their launched a lawsuit claiming that “white racism” is to blame for their inability to the produce crop yields and on equivalent to that switched seeds. Black farmers in the US’s South faced with continued failure in their efforts to run […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.