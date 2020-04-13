Actress Sadia Khan taking Beautiful Pictures & making Video posted on Instagram

WEB DESK – Actress Sadia Khan taking Beautiful Pictures & making Video post on Instagram

“It feels like a dream to me I think I have never experienced this-much clarity in Lahore before, where we all are facing so many problems because of lockdown at the same time we are blessed with the beautiful clouds fresh air and gleams of sunshine these days.

So take this time to reflect and enjoy all these blessings to ease life during COVID-19. Lockdown P.S I made this video by chance while I was out to go to the grocery store as there is no one who can do this for me these days but you guys can go to your roof top to experience this beauty.”

