Sindh Govt working hard to control spread of coronavirus: Murad

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says Sindh government is working hard to control spread of coronavirus but we need a national consensus and unity among people to defeat this disease.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Monday, the Chief Minister said we took the decision of lockdown after consultation of all the concerned but this has not been effective in its truer sense.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the cabinet members and doctors have suggested a further stricter lockdown for another two weeks and we are looking towards Federal Prime Minister to take action on this as a further stricter lockdown would not be possible without the involvement of Federal Government.

